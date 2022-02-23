Dickinson County church hosts coat closet for kids in need

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County church is providing winter clothing for those in need.

Grace United Methodist Church in Norway has a coat closet for boys and girls. The closet has boots, jackets, and snow pants.

The church says it has received grant funding to purchase more coats but is always looking for monetary or clothing donations.

Church Pastor Irene White says they are most in need of young adult coat sizes. White says the program started in 2010 and has been a staple for the church’s involvement ever since.

“The children need to be taken care of. Warm clothing for the winter is a small thing that we can do. The schools also know about us, and sometimes we will get calls from schools looking for a particular size,” White said.

White says anyone who is looking to donate or collect a coat should call the church office to schedule an appointment. New volunteers are always welcome.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.