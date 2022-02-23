13th Annual CopperDog 150 Festival Weekend kicks off March 4

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The 13th Annual CopperDog 150 Festival Weekend will take place Friday, March 4 through 6 starting in Calumet on the snow road and continuing across the Keweenaw Peninsula with stage finishes in Phoenix, Eagle Harbor, and Copper Harbor.

The Calumet start of the race is one of the most frequented events throughout the weekend. The festival is organized by CopperDog, Inc. The weekend features events for people of all ages, including live musical performances on Saturday, March 5 at the Calumet Theatre from three songwriters from Nashville. Gary Hannan, Wynn Varble and Clint Daniels made the decision to come from various parts of the Southern United States, in the dead of a Copper Country winter to perform. Hannan, Varble and Daniels songs have been performed by some of the highest-selling solo artists of all time including Garth Brook, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Easton Corbin and others.

In addition to award-winning music, there will be a block party, fireworks, a bonfire, food, and the highlight: three dog races — the CopperDog 150, the CopperDog 80, and the CopperDog 25. For race registration and a full CopperDog Festival schedule, visit http://www.copperdog150.com.

More than 350 dogs are expected to race throughout the weekend. The CopperDog races feature over 50 teams of sled dogs across the three races. The CopperDog 150 features ten dog teams covering 150 miles in three days (March 4, 5, and 6); the CopperDog 80 features eight dog teams and covers approximately eighty miles in two days (March 4 and 6). The CopperDog 25 is a six dog per team sprint race in Copper Harbor on Saturday, March 5. While many mushers come from the Midwest, races regularly feature mushers from several Canadian provinces and from as far away as South Africa.

What sets CopperDog apart from other races is the immense community involvement and activities surrounding the races. CopperDog Board Chair Doug Harrer explains, “The CopperDog race organization is like a big extended family. It takes the entire community to put on an event as large as CopperDog.”

