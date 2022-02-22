Advertisement

Zack Sedgwick named Marquette Area Public Schools superintendent

Superintendent Zack Sedgwick has worked in various positions in Marquette Area Public Schools...
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After serving as interim superintendent since Aug. 2021, Zack Sedgwick was officially named superintendent of Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“I am both humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve our Marquette community as your new superintendent, and I am grateful to our Board of Education for entrusting me with helping to chart the future course for MAPS; one full of hope, progress and success,” Sedgwick said in a letter to the MAPS community.

Over the past fourteen years at MAPS, he has served at Marquette Senior High School, Bothwell Middle School and Superior Hills Elementary School.

Sedgwick said the district is focusing its energy on the future and its long-term goals.

“Serving as the MAPS superintendent is truly an honor and it is with the utmost gratitude that I welcome you along for an exciting journey with a destination full of possibilities,” Sedgwick said.

In his letter, Sedgwick thanked his predecessors for the work they had put into the district’s success. Sedgwick is proceeded by Bill Saunders who resigned from the position in June 2021.

