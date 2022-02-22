Velodrome Coffee Company officially opens Ishpeming location

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Velodrome Coffee Company’s second location is officially open.

It took almost a year of preparation, and the vendor’s new store is now part of downtown Ishpeming’s new developments. “Every town needs a good coffee shop,” Velodrome Coffee Company Founder and Owner Brice Sturmer said.

For Ishpeming, Velodrome may just fit that bill.

Founded in Marquette in 2017, its new headquarters at 109 S. Main St is now open after being announced last May. “Our Marquette café has been open for almost five years now and this is our third day here in Ishpeming, we opened on Sunday, [Feb. 20],” Sturmer said.

Sturmer says the new location will give the company more space for its growing wholesale business, coffee equipment repair service, and coffee bean roasting. He did not expect the transformation of a vacant building to go as well as it has.

“It’s crazy how welcoming and accomodating this community has been, the city has been, the [Downtown Development Authority] awarding a facade grant,” Sturmer said. “The list goes on.”

Velodrome serves more than coffee to those interested. It offers espresso, tea, waffles, and baked goods.

Sturmer says the company prides itself on sourcing coffee beans from ethical sources. “We try to know the farmer as personally as we can,” Sturmer said. “So a lot of the coffee we’re serving is coming from farms we’ve visited ourselves and from farmers we know well.”

Barista Alex Babcock has been with Velodrome for around two months.

He says this attention to detail should bring many to the new location. “From selecting the beans to roasting, down to making the drinks, it’s all measured and weighed very precisely to make the single cup of coffee the best it can be,” Babcock said.

Sturmer expects Velodrome’s Ishpeming location to continue to do well as a part of the developing downtown area. Located next to West End Ski and Trail, the company says it plans to host community bike and coffee events together.

Sturmer says Velodrome also has new menu items planned very soon.

Additionally, it plans an opening ceremony Sunday, Feb. 27 to celebrate the new location.

