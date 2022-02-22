UPSET arrests two individuals from L’Anse for allegedly distributing meth

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people from Baraga County allegedly involved in selling illegal drugs on Friday, Feb. 18.

The two suspects are involved in separate investigations and are not related.

After a one-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from Michigan State Police(MSP) - Calumet Post arrested a 37-year-old man, from L’Anse on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, 20-year felony and Habitual Offender-4th Offense. During the arrest, troopers found several types of prescription drugs that the suspect was not prescribed.

During a separate one-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from the MSP - Calumet Post arrested a 39-year-old, from L’Anse on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, 20-year felony and Habitual Offender-3rd Offense.

Both suspects are lodged at the Baraga County Jail and their names are being withheld pending arraignment in 97th District Court, Baraga County.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.