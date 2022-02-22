Advertisement

UP Michigan Works to host virtual childcare job fair on Wednesday

The event’s purpose is to combat the lack of adequate childcare in the Upper Peninsula
UP Michigan Works holding job fair to help combat childcare crisis
UP Michigan Works holding job fair to help combat childcare crisis
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan Works is looking to combat the childcare crisis with an upcoming virtual job fair.

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.P. has lost 10% of its childcare providers. A recent survey showed 75% of employers are seeing absences and tardiness of experienced workers, while 36% have lost workers. And the cause is lack of adequate childcare.

U.P. Michigan Works says this crisis is affecting parents and the economy.

“It’s kind of like a snowball effect,” said MiLeap Grant Coordinator Amy Kraatz. “If an employee cannot find childcare, then they can’t go to work. And then, the employer doesn’t have the workers that they need to keep their business going.”

People aged 16 and up are invited to attend the job fair. Those who either have childcare experience, are interested in childcare, or are looking to start their own childcare business and recommended to join.

The event is on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To find the link to the job fair, click here.

