St. Ignace new number one in UPSSA Girls Large School HS Basketball Poll

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll

Boys

Division 1-3 Record Pts Last

1. Menominee (3) 15-2 19 1

2. Escanaba (1) 13-4 17 2

3. Westwood 14-3 10 T3

4. Kingsford 11-4 8 T3

5. Jeffers 15-2 5 5

Others receiving votes: Marquette (7-7) 1.

Division 4 Record Pts Last

1. Rudyard (4) 15-1 20 1

2. North Central 14-2 14 2

3. Munising 14-1 12 3

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 13-2 9 4

5. Norway 11-5 5 5

Girls Division 1-3 Record Pts Last

1. St. Ignace (2) 16-2 18 2

2. Calumet (1) 15-2 16 1

3. Houghton (1) 16-2 13 3

4. Sault Ste. Marie 14-4 9 4

5. Negaunee 14-5 3 T5

Others receiving votes: Hancock (14-4) 1.

Division 4 Record Pts Last

1. Baraga (3) 16-1 19 1

2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 16-1 17 2

3. Pickford 14-2 12 3

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 12-6 4 T4

4. Ontonagon 12-5 4 T4

Others receiving votes: Rudyard (8-7) 3, Munising (14-4) 1.

