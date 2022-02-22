St. Ignace new number one in UPSSA Girls Large School HS Basketball Poll
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll
Boys
Division 1-3 Record Pts Last
1. Menominee (3) 15-2 19 1
2. Escanaba (1) 13-4 17 2
3. Westwood 14-3 10 T3
4. Kingsford 11-4 8 T3
5. Jeffers 15-2 5 5
Others receiving votes: Marquette (7-7) 1.
Division 4 Record Pts Last
1. Rudyard (4) 15-1 20 1
2. North Central 14-2 14 2
3. Munising 14-1 12 3
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 13-2 9 4
5. Norway 11-5 5 5
Girls Division 1-3 Record Pts Last
1. St. Ignace (2) 16-2 18 2
2. Calumet (1) 15-2 16 1
3. Houghton (1) 16-2 13 3
4. Sault Ste. Marie 14-4 9 4
5. Negaunee 14-5 3 T5
Others receiving votes: Hancock (14-4) 1.
Division 4 Record Pts Last
1. Baraga (3) 16-1 19 1
2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 16-1 17 2
3. Pickford 14-2 12 3
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 12-6 4 T4
4. Ontonagon 12-5 4 T4
Others receiving votes: Rudyard (8-7) 3, Munising (14-4) 1.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.