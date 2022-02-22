Advertisement

Seeds for Veterans offers a healthy option for veterans, families

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MSU extension provides military veterans with programming and outreach efforts that support the health and wellbeing of veterans, their families, and their businesses.

This initiative helps bring awareness to the fact that by using their SNAP benefits, Michigan families can buy seeds and edible plants to grow their own food. We promote this by sharing free seeds to veterans, their families and caregivers. The seed packets include helpline information that folks can call to apply for SNAP benefits.

For growing tips, you can check out MSU Extension’s vegetable gardening tip sheets.

If you are a veteran, a veterans’ family member, or a veteran service provider, free SNAP Outreach for Veterans program materials can be requested using an online request form.

