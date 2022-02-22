Overnight fire destroys detached garage in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An overnight fire in Escanaba destroyed a detached garage, a vehicle and everything inside.

Escanaba Public Safety says the fire was reported at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday at 312 South 7th St.

Officers responded and saw the garage had already collapsed onto the vehicle parked inside, which was completely up in flames. Officers were on scene for two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by the Delta County Dispatch Center, Rampart EMS, Escanaba CIty Electric Department and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office. Escanaba Department of Public Works also responded quickly to clear the roads and alleyway to remove slush and ice before conditions got worse because of the inclement weather and water runoff issues at the scene.

