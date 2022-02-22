NMU’s Mansfield awarded CCSA Performance of the Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Xavier Mansfield was awarded CCSA Performance of the Week after his success in the NCAA Central Region Skiing Championships on Feb 19-20, 2022.

Mansfield competed on Saturday in the 10k Classic Individual Start. He finished second with a time of 22:19.9. Sunday, he saw a fifth place in the 20K Mass Start timing at 56:01.0. With his success, he was awarded All-Region Honors.

His success was just what he needed this season stating, “I knew I needed a podium to have a shot at NCAAs last weekend, so those were my goals. I felt my body was coming into form these last couple of weeks, and built some confidence with decent results in Ishpeming, so I expected to be around the top 5. In January I was diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis), so I was in the Twin Cities last week at some appointments related to that. In my case, MS has manifested itself in that I get double vision when my body temperature goes up, like during ski racing or other intense exercises. So I was just hoping that my vision wouldn’t be too bad for the races. I tend to have a really slow start when racing, so on Saturday, I tried to go as hard as I could out of the gate since it was more like a 7.5k with the shortened course. Despite that, I still found myself in 17th after one lap, 26 seconds from Kjetil who was leading the race. From then on I just tried to go as hard as I could up the hill each lap. On the last lap, I got a split that I was 3 down from second, and that gave me some extra motivation to go even harder up the hill and put almost a minute into one of the skiers I was with from there to the finish, which felt good.”

Coach Andy Keller reflects on Mansfield’s performance, “I’m so incredibly proud of the fight and resilience Xavier has shown throughout the season. After his MS diagnosis over winter break, I wasn’t sure what the season was going to be like for him but he has approached every obstacle with hard work and determination. I couldn’t be happier for him to have the results he has this past weekend. I’m excited that he has the opportunity to compete at the NCAA Championship in his senior season and I know he will give it his all when he is there.”

Up Next

Xavier and five other Wildcats will head to Midway, Utah for the NCAA Championships. These races will be held on March 9-11, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.