Michigan State Police investigating fatal snowmobile crash in Mackinac County

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that took place in Moran Township Tuesday afternoon.

MSP said a snowmobile driven by a 60-year-old man from Kenockee, MI was heading southbound on Schoolhouse Road when it came around a blind curve and collided with a log truck.

The snowmobile driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The log truck driver was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are unknown factors at this time. No names will be released until the family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police were assisted by the Mackinac County Sherrif’s Department, St. Ignace Fire, Hendrick’s EMS, and Straits EMS.

