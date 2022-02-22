Advertisement

Marquette Mountain preparing for State Games starting this Friday

Meijer State Games of Michigan logo.
Meijer State Games of Michigan logo.(Meijer/WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan are coming to the Marquette area starting this Friday. Marquette Mountain will be hosting some of the events including skiing and snowboarding events.

The state games are a multi-sport, Olympic-style event that welcomes all athletes regardless of age or ability. For management at Marquette Mountain, it’s a chance to showcase what they have to offer.

“Especially Friday night with the opening ceremonies, we’ve got fireworks and a rail jam going on Friday night so there’s lots of room for spectators down here at the base and we’re super excited to have the people here experiencing our mountain,” Said General Manager Kaet Johnson.

The opening ceremonies are Friday at Marquette Mountain beginning at 7 p.m. with fireworks. Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner is the keynote speaker.

