Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies patrol roads during snowstorm

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office conducted its daily patrols to make sure you were driving safely.

Tuesday was day two of a winter storm ravaging through Marquette County and beyond. Snowy conditions make unsafe driving habits more obvious. Deputy Dean Rushford says his job is to make sure drivers take proper caution.

“Obviously, with the weather, temperatures, and the wind chill, if they get into a crash, people don’t realize that windows break,” said Rushford. “The conditions can cause hypothermia in just a few moments.”

TV6 rode along with Rushford throughout the morning. The deputy flashed his lights at cars that did not have headlights on. He was also looking for vehicles that had snow on certain parts, which he says is very important to avoid in this weather.

“I’m also looking for problems or people in a ditch, people broke down, or people stuck in driveways,” Rushford stated. “We’re trying to lend them a hand. That’s what we do.”

On County Road 492 in Negaunee Township, it was hard to see 500 feet in front of the squad car. As a result, law enforcement’s message is this: decreased visibility, decrease your speed.

“If I do have to go around and go after somebody that’s speeding, I want to be able to stop,” Rushford explained. “I want to be able to see what’s behind me. I want to be able to make a safe turn so that I can do my enforcement.”

And in case he has trouble with snow glare, Rushford has an interesting tactic to combat it.

“I’ll actually wear sunglasses, and that reduces the glare,” he said. “I’ve worked many, many years out in the snow. It’s just something that I found works for me.”

Rushford also reminds drivers to be extra careful at all intersections for potential slipping and sliding.

