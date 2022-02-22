Light to moderate snow in the U.P. overnight, before heavier snowfall Tuesday afternoon.

*Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.*

Light to moderate snow in the U.P. through Tuesday morning, expanding from the northern tier of Upper Michigan then towards the southern counties -- the coverage caused by a strong northeasterly wind driving in lake effect snow from Lake Superior and low pressure tracking south of the region. Accumulations from 1-8″ possible, with the highest amounts over the Western Highlands close to the Lake Superior shore.

Snow tapers off briefly Tuesday morning, before ramping up again in the afternoon as a Central Plains-based system approaches the southern Great Lakes region. Though tracking south of Upper Michigan, the northeast-through-east flow wrapping around the system steers moderate to heavy bands throughout the U.P. System snow transitions to lake effect snow over the north and northeast wind belts into Wednesday afternoon. From tonight through Wednesday afternoon, snowfall accumulations can range from 6-24″ in Upper Michigan, with the highest amounts over the Western Highlands close to Lake Superior.

A northwesterly jet stream maintains a predominantly below-seasonal temperature trend in the U.P. through early next week, as well as serving as a storm track for Canadian clipper systems to bring in snow chances during the seven day forecast period.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread moderate to heavy snow; blowing snow; cold with northeast winds 15 to 30 mph

>Highs: 10s to Lower 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a.m. lake effect snow (LES) showers over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with evening snow showers; seasonal temperatures and breezy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10s

