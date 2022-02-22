Advertisement

Ishpeming School District Superintendent to retire

Ishpeming Superintendent Carrie Meyer
Ishpeming Superintendent Carrie Meyer
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Superintendent announcing her plans for retirement. Monday evening during the Ishpeming School Board’s regular meeting the board accepted the retirement letter from Superintendent Carrie Meyer.

Meyer said she plans to help the board as they begin their search for a new superintendent. Meyer’s last official day will be August 31.

“It was a pleasure getting to know the students, the staff, the board, the community, I was very honored to be able to spend my last few years of my career here, we’ve done a lot of different things here with building relationships, building partnerships and projects throughout the district and I think I’m leaving it in a good spot for someone to step in,” Meyer said Monday.

The board also voted to post the position Tuesday and are hoping to review candidates prior to their next meeting in March. Meyer has been the Superintendent at Ishpeming since 2015.

