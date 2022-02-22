Dickinson County third graders learn about Chinook Salmon during sponsored project

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Third graders at a Dickinson County Elementary School learned more about Chinook Salmon and an important life skill.

Inside a cooling tank, Chinook Salmon grow under the watchful eyes of Bryan Johnson’s third-grade students at Kingsford’s Woodland Elementary.

Chinook Salmon need to be kept in cool water, and a special fish tank is in the Woodland Elementary classroom (WLUC)

“The kids get to watch, in front of their eyes, the entire life cycle. The eggs hatch into sac fry, and fully develop,” Johnson said.

This project is part of the nationwide “Salmon in the Classroom” initiative, sponsored locally by the Michigan DNR and the Trout Unlimited chapter in Marquette.

“We want to get more of the wilderness and the environment into the kid’s curriculum. We do that by introducing them to raising their own fish all winter long,” said Bob Jansen, Trout Unlimited Board Member.

Trout Unlimited provides all the equipment to the schools, and the DNR supplies the salmon eggs and food. Currently, nine U.P. classrooms are participating in the program. Jansen says it can be used for any age group.

“High schoolers can use it for Physics and Chemistry, third-graders can use it for environmental action and bio-diversity, and learning fish life cycles,” Jansen said.

Students took their learning a step further today. They’re creating presentations about the salmon. TV6′s Clint McLeod was able to help them with public speaking Tuesday morning.

TV6's Clint McLeod (center) stands with four Woodland Elementary third-graders presenting their project (WLUC)

“This is a wonderful opportunity for kids to learn how to speak in front of others. I have stressed in our class all along what an important life skill that is,” Johnson explained. “No matter what job they go into, they are going to need to communicate.”

Each of the five groups created a PowerPoint and “live” news reports to explain the life cycle of a Chinook Salmon.

The presentations begin this week and will run through April. Johnson says that five classes have already requested to come and see the salmon.

Johnson says that his students will be able to release their fish into the wild in April with the help of the DNR and Trout Unlimited.

