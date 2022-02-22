Advertisement

Dickinson County Road Commission updates travelers during Tuesday’s winter storm

The Road Commission says roads are slippery and crews are working around the clock to keep high-traffic areas as clear as possible
One of the trucks used to help clear roads
One of the trucks used to help clear roads(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Road Commission says driving conditions are hazardous. The dry snow mixed with icy conditions has reduced visibility and limited local travel.

The Dickinson County Road Commission says 15 drivers are plowing the primary and state highway roads right now. As many as 25 workers will be in tomorrow to help clean up. The overnight crews will come in early Tuesday night to help combat dangerous conditions.

“Anytime you get an area that is open is prone to drifting. We will get calls even on the weekend at times to go take care of drifting issues. That is probably the concern we have the most. Anytime you get north of Randville, you see an increase in the snow and gusting, winds and drifting,” said James Harris, Dickinson County Road Commission Managing Director.

Harris says it will take the Road Commission one day to plow all the roads after a storm, but while snow is still falling, roads will have to be plowed several times.

He says one of the most common causes he sees for rollovers during bad weather is poor tire tread. Harris says you should have your tread checked before every winter to ensure maximum safety.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
Accumulating snow event early this week
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Ishpeming Superintendent Carrie Meyer
Ishpeming School District Superintendent to retire
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season

Latest News

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Michigan State Police investigating fatal snowmobile crash in Mackinac County
TV6's Andrew Lacombe and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (02/22/2022)
Third-grade teacher Bryan Johnson looks on as student presenters practice their speech
Dickinson County third graders learn about Chinook Salmon during sponsored project
Deputies are making sure drivers are on the road safely during winter storm
Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies patrol roads during snowstorm