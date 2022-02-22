Dickinson County Road Commission updates travelers during Tuesday’s winter storm

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Road Commission says driving conditions are hazardous. The dry snow mixed with icy conditions has reduced visibility and limited local travel.

The Dickinson County Road Commission says 15 drivers are plowing the primary and state highway roads right now. As many as 25 workers will be in tomorrow to help clean up. The overnight crews will come in early Tuesday night to help combat dangerous conditions.

“Anytime you get an area that is open is prone to drifting. We will get calls even on the weekend at times to go take care of drifting issues. That is probably the concern we have the most. Anytime you get north of Randville, you see an increase in the snow and gusting, winds and drifting,” said James Harris, Dickinson County Road Commission Managing Director.

Harris says it will take the Road Commission one day to plow all the roads after a storm, but while snow is still falling, roads will have to be plowed several times.

He says one of the most common causes he sees for rollovers during bad weather is poor tire tread. Harris says you should have your tread checked before every winter to ensure maximum safety.

