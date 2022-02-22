Advertisement

CTE magazine out now, being distributed this week

Cover of the CTE Magazine
Cover of the CTE Magazine(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Career Technical Education (CTE) magazine for 2022 is now available and it’s being distributed this week. The magazine provides statistics and other information on skilled trades including a look at job forecasts for each field.

Additionally, it includes information on programs offered at high schools and colleges to get students on a path to a high paying job. Members of the committee that put out the magazine say it shows students different options other than a traditional four year college.

“There’s all kinds of possibilities that aren’t necessarily tied to a four or five year school with $35,000 worth of student debt, so, that’s one of the big things, there’s a lot of good jobs and you might end up with absolutely no student debt and a lot of them will be listed in this magazine,” said Stu Bradley, CTE Committee Chair.

8,000 copies of the magazine have been printed. They’re being distributed through MARESA, the NMU Jacobetti Complex and the Lake Superior Community Partnership.

