Advertisement

AT&T shutting down its 3G network

AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.

Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own.

That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like OnStar.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases, such as vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge is seen on Feb. 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge partial closure lifted
The UP200 finish line in Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Feb. 20, 2022.
RESULTS: Ryan Anderson wins ninth UP200
snow
Accumulating snow event early this week
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
“Higher Love” opens its fifth store location in Ironwood on Monday
New cannabis dispensary opens in Gogebic County
The west end of Marquette County is buzzing with new business. The Upper Peninsula Brewing...
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company brewing up history in Negaunee
Ishpeming Superintendent Carrie Meyer
Ishpeming School District Superintendent to retire