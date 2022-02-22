Another round of heavy snow today

Snow quickly accumulated overnight. This morning light to moderate snow will continue. Then, our next round of heavy snow moves in this afternoon through the evening. Snow will accumulate rapidly leading to difficult driving conditions along with blowing snow limiting visibility at times. Additional snow amounts through tomorrow will range less than 6″ in the south, most areas 7-9″, and at least 12″ in the higher elevations of Marquette county and the west. For the latest alerts click below.

Today: Light to moderate snow during the morning with widespread heavy snow this afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Wednesday: Light morning lake effect snow with clouds decreasing during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid teens

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder with snow at night

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Morning lake effect snow and seasonal

>Highs: Around 20. Temperatures falling during the day

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Teens

