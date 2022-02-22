Advertisement

Another round of heavy snow today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Snow quickly accumulated overnight. This morning light to moderate snow will continue. Then, our next round of heavy snow moves in this afternoon through the evening. Snow will accumulate rapidly leading to difficult driving conditions along with blowing snow limiting visibility at times. Additional snow amounts through tomorrow will range less than 6″ in the south, most areas 7-9″, and at least 12″ in the higher elevations of Marquette county and the west. For the latest alerts click below.

Today: Light to moderate snow during the morning with widespread heavy snow this afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Wednesday: Light morning lake effect snow with clouds decreasing during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid teens

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder with snow at night

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Morning lake effect snow and seasonal

>Highs: Around 20. Temperatures falling during the day

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Teens

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
Accumulating snow event early this week
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season

Latest News

Snowfall accumulations of a foot or more possible as heavy snow bands spread over the U.P....
Light to moderate snow in the U.P. overnight, before heavier snowfall Tuesday afternoon
snow
Accumulating snow event early this week
Widespread snow for next few days
Heavy snow for early this week
White-out conditions in the U.P. through Saturday morning from heavy snow and blowing snow.
Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings in Effect through Saturday Morning