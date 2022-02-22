Advertisement

‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A singer who found fame on “America’s Got Talent” died Saturday.

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.

She talked about battling cancer when she performed an original song on the show in 2021. The performance earned her a rare and coveted “golden buzzer” from lead judge Simon Cowell, along with a standing ovation from the audience.

Her performance of “It’s Okay” has now racked up more than 200 million views. However, she pulled out of the quarterfinals due to her declining health.

In a statement, her family wrote, “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave so many through her music.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge is seen on Feb. 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge partial closure lifted
The UP200 finish line in Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Feb. 20, 2022.
RESULTS: Ryan Anderson wins ninth UP200
snow
Accumulating snow event early this week
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network
The west end of Marquette County is buzzing with new business. The Upper Peninsula Brewing...
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company brewing up history in Negaunee
Ishpeming Superintendent Carrie Meyer
Ishpeming School District Superintendent to retire
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions