Wildcat Cross Country Skiers win regional title

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - NMU Nordic Ski Teams took on the CCSA Regional Championships Feb. 19-20, 2022. Combined, the men and women tied for the 2022 Overall CCSA Regional Champion Title with Michigan Tech. No tiebreaker was held and they finished with 205 points. The Wildcat Men reined victorious claiming the 2022 CCSA Men’s Regional Championship Title. The women put all their energy into the competition and finished with a second-place title.

The Top-10 Results in both races claimed All-Region Honors. Northern Michigan led all teams at Championships with 16 All-Region finishes.

Coach Andy Keller was named Men’s Team Conference Coach of the Year.

Coach Keller reflected on his victory by saying, “I owe a lot of my success to what I learned during my time coaching alongside my predecessor Sten Fjeldheim. He taught me many key things in how to coach a strong program and try to bring them into what I am doing now. I have to thank Ruth Oppliger, our Assistant Coach, who has also been a huge asset to the team and is a key component to our success.”

Men’s 10K Classic Individual Start

The Wildcat men put up a strong battle on Saturday against the other teams to secure 56 points and lead the day. Kjetil Banerud grabbed another first on the season, timing in at 21:48.0. Xavier Mansfield joined his teammate on the podium in second, at a time of 22:19.9. Kristoffer Karsrud came in fourth place (22:33.9).

Women’s 5K Classic Individual Start

The women kicked off their weekend with 50 points and had second place on the day. Merle Richter led the Wildcat Women skiing at 12:47.5. She claimed third place. Right behind was Hilde Eide in fourth (12:49.6). Katerina Hyncicova rounded out the Top-3 on the team with a sixth-place finish and a time of 12:59.8.

Men’s 20K Freestyle Mass Start

Sunday was a long battle for the ‘Cats, but they came out in the lead. They grabbed 54 points and had a three-point lead over Michigan Tech for the title. Kjetil Baanerud landed his sixth consecutive win skiing at a time of 55:48.5. Following a second behind was Tobias Moosmann (55:49.3), grabbing third place. Xavier Mansfield joined his teammates in the Top-5 with a time of 56:01.0.

Women’s 15K Freestyle Mass Start

The women kept their momentum up on Sunday but fell short and took second place in the CCSA Regional Championships. They trailed Michigan Tech with 45 points. Hilde Eide led the Wildcat Women with a second-place podium finish. She clocked in at a time of 47:51.9. Savanna Fassio was another Wildcat in the Top-5 with a time of 49:32.0.

Final Scores

The men placed first with 110 points.The women came in second place with 95 points.Overall NMU Scored 205 points tying with MTU.

Up Next

The Wildcats will take their top skiers to the NCAA National Championships in Midway, Utah. These races will be held on Mar. 9-11, 2022.

