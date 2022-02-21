Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association hosts UP200 awards ceremony

Five awards total were handed out to race supporters and mushers; all competitors who finished also received a cash prize.
Pat Torreano (left) and Pat Woods (right) give a speech after receiving the Beverly Stroh Award...
Pat Torreano (left) and Pat Woods (right) give a speech after receiving the Beverly Stroh Award for being the best volunteers at this year's UP200 sled dog race.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Sled Dog Association presented awards and prizes Monday for the UP200 which finished Sunday.

A ceremony took place at the Holiday Inn this morning.

The Mining Journal Award for most helpful sponsor went to Hiawatha Log Homes. Fifth-place finisher Kristin McCarty won the Cooley Award for best cared-for dogs and second-place finisher Wade Marrs won the Tom Porn Sportsmanship Award for removing a tree from the trail during the race.

The Beverly Stroh Award for best volunteer went to Pat Woods and Pat Torreano. Torreano was emotional after receiving the award.

“I’ll probably cry right now because those of you who knew Beverly, and there are very few in the room, but those of you who did would realize that this is an incredible honor to anybody,” the long-time volunteer said.

All seven finishers also received their cash prize at the ceremony, with $32,525 paid out in total.

Brian Kandler finished seventh, Ashley Patterson took sixth, Kristin McCarty got fifth, Ward Wallen took fourth, Nick Vigilante finished third, Wade Marrs came in second, and Ryan Anderson won his ninth UP200, finishing in first place.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge is seen on Feb. 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge partial closure lifted
The UP200 finish line in Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Feb. 20, 2022.
RESULTS: Ryan Anderson wins ninth UP200
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay
WLUC File Photo
M-28 is now open from Chocolay Township to Munising
Krystal Guerra, 32, poses for a picture outside her apartment, which she has to leave after her...
Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across US with no end in sight

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
This nonprofit organization provides training and places caregivers in programs where they will...
Caregiver Incentive Project building caregivers of tomorrow
Gwinn High School basketball practice, Feb. 20, 2022.
Gwinn HS athletes raise money for cancer awareness
Sledding at the Skandia Lions Club Winter Carnival, Feb. 19, 2022.
Skandia Lions Club holds Winter Carnival