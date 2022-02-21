Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association hosts UP200 awards ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Sled Dog Association presented awards and prizes Monday for the UP200 which finished Sunday.

A ceremony took place at the Holiday Inn this morning.

The Mining Journal Award for most helpful sponsor went to Hiawatha Log Homes. Fifth-place finisher Kristin McCarty won the Cooley Award for best cared-for dogs and second-place finisher Wade Marrs won the Tom Porn Sportsmanship Award for removing a tree from the trail during the race.

The Beverly Stroh Award for best volunteer went to Pat Woods and Pat Torreano. Torreano was emotional after receiving the award.

“I’ll probably cry right now because those of you who knew Beverly, and there are very few in the room, but those of you who did would realize that this is an incredible honor to anybody,” the long-time volunteer said.

All seven finishers also received their cash prize at the ceremony, with $32,525 paid out in total.

Brian Kandler finished seventh, Ashley Patterson took sixth, Kristin McCarty got fifth, Ward Wallen took fourth, Nick Vigilante finished third, Wade Marrs came in second, and Ryan Anderson won his ninth UP200, finishing in first place.

