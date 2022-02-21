Upper Peninsula Brewing Company brewing up history in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -The west end of Marquette County is buzzing with new business. The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company is one of them.

Its doors are now open and the beers are flowing creating a community meeting place.

“To bring more people down to Negaunee, to help revitalize it,” said Ann Kantola, the owner of the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company.

Kantola along with her husband Jim, saw promise in the old Lafreniere’s furniture store; She said they have a love for old buildings. This one on Rail Street is over 100 years old.

“Buildings with history, buildings that can be made current, brought to a new use,” explained Kantola.

That’s exactly what they did. The process began six years ago.

Kantola said the building had a lot of great character, it just needed to be revealed. She added that took time, and dedication, along with following building codes that have changed over the years.

“Other than that, the bones we’re there, it’s a beautiful building, it’s got lots of space, it’s about 10,000 feet on both levels,” said Kantola.

The Kantolas put their heart into the renovation, because of their love for the Negaunee community.

“It’s a small local community; it’s easy to make an impact in.”

That impact has stretched far, bringing in their head brewer, Erica Tieppo from, Colorado to the U.P. Upper Peninsula Brewing Company is the first modern brewery in Negaunee, and Tieppo is also one of the only women brewers in Upper Michigan to hold the top title.

“Some of our experiences and presence in the industry are becoming more visible. It’s the usual, there are definitely more men in the industry than women,” said Tieppo.

Tieppo is working to change that through her creative brewing approach using a mixture of classic strains and Belgian Yeast. She says the process takes about 2 weeks from start to finish, all happening in house.

“And you end up with a bright finished product right here,” said Tieppo.

She says right now there are 12 different styles on tap that use the new modified strain. It produces fruit flavors and those beers have been a hit.

The brewery opened to the public at the end of January, on Heikki Lunta weekend, with its grand opening on February 11th.

Kantola says the business has been well received.

“Bringing traffic down for one location improves traffic at other locations.”

Upper Peninsula Brewing Company has embraced the outdoor U.P. lifestyle by including the great outdoors in its logo, with the building just off the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

“There are so many ways we can be part of the outdoor adventures, that is so centric to the experience of living in Marquette County, it not just being a place to go drink beer, it can be the start beginning or end of your experience outdoors,” said Tieppo.

The business is looking to expand to food because it has a small kitchen, so if you are interested in renting out that space to serve, the Kantolas want to hear from you.

