Advertisement

University of Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season

The suspension adds up to five total games
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.(WSAW)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan has suspended Basketball coach Juwan Howard for the remainder of the regular season for his altercation Sunday after a 77-63 loss to the University of Wisconsin.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.

The suspension adds up to five total games.

It’s unclear what the Big Ten Conference will do at this point.

Related: Sports officials respond to altercation between coaches at Michigan-Wisconsin game

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge is seen on Feb. 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge partial closure lifted
The UP200 finish line in Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Feb. 20, 2022.
RESULTS: Ryan Anderson wins ninth UP200
snow
Accumulating snow event early this week
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Wildcat Cross Country Skiers win regional title
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Downhill skiers advance to nationals
MTU’s De Marchi, Huttula receive GLIAC Commissioner’s Awards
Huskies win NCAA Central Region Championship