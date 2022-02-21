Advertisement

Skandia Lions Club holds Winter Carnival

Sledding at the Skandia Lions Club Winter Carnival, Feb. 19, 2022.
Sledding at the Skandia Lions Club Winter Carnival, Feb. 19, 2022.(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A dozen families celebrated the winter season while also donating to a good cause Saturday in Skandia.

The Skandia Lions Club hosted its 5th annual Winter Carnival at Maple Lane Sports. A $5 donation gave families access to the nearby ski trails and sledding hill. All donations went to local food pantries.

Lions Club members say despite the cold start to the day, they were glad to see people come out.

“We always get good community participation in our events,” said Ron Steenfors, Skandia Lions Club President. “We’ve got people out cross country skiing, we’ve got people out snowshoeing and we’ve had several kids out on the coasting hill.”

The next big event scheduled for the Skandia Lions Club is its Community Day on July 16.

