MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with Michigan Department of National Resources (DNR) Director Daniel Echinger to discuss a variety of topics including the different programs the DNR agency is responsible for maintaining.

The two discuss investing in Michigan’s fishing infrastructure and the “Ride Right” campaign for snowmobile safety in Michigan. Echinger has been the director for three years and is the youngest person to have held the title.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan is joined by Daniel Eichinger.

Part 3:

Don Ryan is joined by Daniel Eichinger.

Part 4:

The Ryan Report - February 20, 2022 - Part 4

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.