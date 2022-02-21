ReHome Construction finishes new home in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday in Ishpeming -- locals could see new home renovations while also donating to a local organization.

ReHome Construction renovated the house for a year and a half. People who wanted to see the house paid a five dollar admission fee. All proceeds benefited the Cancer Care Of Marquette County organization. Project Directors said they were happy with the finished project.

“It has been a quick and a long year all at the same time, many many many late nights working because everyone has full time jobs so it’s been a great project and to see it come to fruition now and to know a young family is moving in soon,” ReHome Construction co-owner Kate LaFave said.

LaFave said the family has seen the renovations and they’re looking forward to moving in.

