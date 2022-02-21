Advertisement

Radio host Elmer Aho dies at 90

Elmer Aho is seen in 2008
Elmer Aho is seen in 2008(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - An icon of country music radio in the central U.P. has died.

Elmer Aho was 90 years old when he died Sunday at his home in Gwinn, surrounded by his family.

Born and raised in the U.P., Aho graduated from Northern Michigan University and started out as an art teacher at Gwinn High School. But after a year of teaching, he decided to try his hand at something else. His show “American Country Gold” aired Saturday nights on WJPD-FM and then on WFXD-FM.

With his iconic voice, Aho gained quite the following as he played country tunes dating back as far as the 1920s.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

