Northern Lights Martial Arts Center teaches self-defense techniques

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Lights Martial Arts Center believes martial arts are for everyone. That’s because, when done correctly, a technique should never put too much force on one part of the body. Not to mention, the moves are functional in the real world.

So, whether you’re 6 or 76, you can learn to punch, kick, and throw without hurting yourself in the process.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the non-profit martial arts center to learn basic self-defense techniques.

To properly throw an elbow punch and escape from a wrist grab...

Northern Lights Martial Arts Center shares a self-defense technique.

Northern Lights Martial Arts Center teaches you a self-defense technique.

Watch this Facebook video here to learn how to escape from a hair grab.

To learn more about Northern Lights Martial Arts Center and its offerings, visit its website here or search for the center on Facebook.

Kevin Cardoni has been the head of his school at Northern Lights since 2019.

Cardoni was promoted to Nidan (2nd-degree black belt) in 2016 and is currently training for his Sandan (3rd-degree black belt).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.