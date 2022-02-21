NMU Downhill skiers advance to nationals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Both the men’s and women’s alpine ski teams took first over the weekend at their regional race hosted at Marquette Mountain. They were able to punch their ticket to the National Championship which will take place in Lake Placid, N.Y. Mar. 6-12, 2022. Coach Erik Lundteigen said, “I am very excited and proud of my athletes. It was great to see the support from our hometown and be able to race on our home hill.”

Women’s Slalom The team competed in the Slalom on Saturday. Reagan Olli led the women’s team and finished in second place. Ella Wichert and Emily Creek finished in fourth and fifth place, rounding out the Top-5. Abby Schierholz, Erin Hoelzel, and Brynn Rowell also competed in the event. The team placed first.

Men’s Slalom On the men’s side in the slalom event, Garret Lundteigen won the event taking first. He was joined on the podium by Aaron Grzelak. He finished in second place. Will Blackmer saw fourth, and Colin DeHart rounded out the Top-5 with a fifth-place finish. The other ‘Cats that competed in the event were Mitch Makela, Keaton Jones, Henry McCaffery, and Maxx Catterfeld. The men took home gold in this event.

Women’s Giant Slalom The women grabbed another first in the Giant Slalom. Ainsley Kirk and Reagan Olli saw a second and third finish in Sunday’s event. Ella Wichert rounded out the Top-10. Abby Schierholz and Brynn Rowell also raced down the hill.

Men’s Giant Slalom The men also grabbed their second gold of the weekend in the Giant Slalom. Andrew Truman led the men and stood in third place. Garett Lundtiegen was right behind in fourth place. Will Blackmer rounded out the Top-5 for the men in fifth. Mitch Makela, Colin DeHart, Maxx Catterfeld, and Keaton Jones also raced for the Wildcats.

Up Next The team will have a couple of good weeks to train before heading to the National Championships. This event will be on Mar. 6-12, 2022, in Lake Placid, N.Y.

