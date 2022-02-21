New cannabis dispensary opens in Gogebic County

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A new cannabis store in Gogebic County is now open. Ironwood is yet another U.P. community on the Wisconsin border allowing marijuana sales.

Despite the snow and wind, new customers of “Higher Love” packed the waiting room and lined up out the door for the grand opening today. The Ironwood location is now the fifth store opened by owner Joni Moore in the last year.

“We started out in Crystal Falls, we have Marquette, Munising, Houghton and now Ironwood,” Joni Moore, Higher Love, Owner.

Moore says Higher Love is the only cannabis dispensary in Ironwood. Located close to the Wisconsin and Minnesota borders, Michiganders are not the only ones in line today.

“Some people are traveling hours to get to a store location. Being right on the border helps that travel time a little bit more,” Lindsay Martwick, Higher Love Regional Manager.

Currently, cannabis is illegal in Wisconsin and is only legal for medical use in Minnesota.

“As people come into Michigan, they are welcome to shop in our stores,” Moore said.

Moore says Higher Love started in 2019 as a grow operation in Ishpeming. Soon after, stores began to pop up. Martwick has been working closely with the ironwood city hall for months.

“We start working on floor plans, we look at the building in its existence and how we can retrofit our look into the existing building,” Martwick explained.

Martwick says this will not be the last Higher Love store.

“We want to continue to expand and grow. At this point, we might be taking a pause to make sure all our stores are functioning exactly how we want them to,” Martwick said.

You can find the Ironwood store on Cloverland Drive, next to Walgreens.

