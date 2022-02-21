Advertisement

Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay

Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.(Whitefish EMS/Facebook)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WHITEFISH BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A missing ice fisherman was found safe on Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay early Monday morning.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says he was checked by EMS and released from the scene, apparently in good spirits. The man was found just after 2:00 a.m. Monday. His name has not been released.

Investigators say the search for the ice fisherman began Sunday afternoon after he was last seen heading toward shore on his snowmobile. The blowing snow made visibility very dangerous.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter found the man several miles away out on the ice. He wasn’t able to find the location he had launched from in the blowing snow and had become stuck in heavy slush.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and DNR sleds responded along with a U.S. Coast Guard air boat. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office also used its hovercraft and drone.

