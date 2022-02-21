Advertisement

Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Merck’s COVID-19 pill appears to be helping people stay out of the hospital.

A new study from India said the drug company’s anti-viral Molnupiravir treatment reduced the risk of hospitalizations by 65%.

Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the group that took the pill had to go to the hospital, compared to 4.3% of those who weren’t treated with the pill.

The study was presented at a major virus and infection conference, but it should be noted that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge is seen on Feb. 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge partial closure lifted
The UP200 finish line in Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Feb. 20, 2022.
RESULTS: Ryan Anderson wins ninth UP200
WLUC File Photo
M-28 is now open from Chocolay Township to Munising
Krystal Guerra, 32, poses for a picture outside her apartment, which she has to leave after her...
Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across US with no end in sight
Ryan Anderson of St. Croix, Wisc. congratulates his dogs after crossing the finish line at...
UPDATE: Mushers cross finish line in UP200 sled dog race

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media launches in App Store
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s
Gwinn High School basketball practice, Feb. 20, 2022.
Gwinn HS athletes raise money for cancer awareness
Sledding at the Skandia Lions Club Winter Carnival, Feb. 19, 2022.
Skandia Lions Club holds Winter Carnival