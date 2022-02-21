Learning about CPR during National Heart Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Joe Ackerman, with UPHS-Marquette, says the two steps of Hands-Only CPR are to call 911 if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, and then push hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute.

According to the American Heart Association, each year, more than 735,000 Americans suffer a heart attack.

For more information about heart attack warning signs click here.

To watch an online CPR course click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.