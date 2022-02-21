Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge is seen on Feb. 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge partial closure lifted
The UP200 finish line in Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Feb. 20, 2022.
RESULTS: Ryan Anderson wins ninth UP200
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay
WLUC File Photo
M-28 is now open from Chocolay Township to Munising
Krystal Guerra, 32, poses for a picture outside her apartment, which she has to leave after her...
Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across US with no end in sight

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Amid war fears, Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Blockades over, but Trudeau says emergency powers needed
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
Worth the Weight: A 250 lb weight loss journey
Incredible transformation: Man credits 260 lbs. weight loss for new lease on life
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships