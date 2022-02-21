Heavy snow for early this week

Snow chances are rising into the start of this week. Snow will move in early Monday in the west and will sweep east throughout the U.P. The next wave of snow will move in by Tuesday morning and will persist throughout Tuesday and will begin to subside by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be cool all throughout the week mostly being in the mid 10s.

Monday: Snow begins in the morning throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to Low 10s

Tuesday: Moderate to heavy snow throughout U.P.

>Highs: High 0s to Mid 10s

Wednesday: Subsiding snow in AM; Mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to Mid 10s

Thursday: Partly cloudy conditions; Cool

>Highs: High 0s to Mid 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chance snow

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy conditions

