Gwinn HS athletes raise money for cancer awareness

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Student-athletes from Gwinn High School are participating in Cancer Awareness Month.

All of the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have been raising money throughout the month of February. There have been several activities, from a cancer dedication walk to t-shirt sales.

During Friday night’s home boys’ basketball game against Superior Central, the teams are holding a “moment of light” at halftime.

“We’ve been working hard for this day, and we want to come out and have a great game, and we want the whole community to be here and show them what we’ve been doing, and we’re hoping to have a great game and show off a good ceremony,” said Caleb Stilers, a member of the boys’ basketball team.

The teams say they’re grateful for the community engagement throughout the month.

“Our community has been a huge part of this. We definitely couldn’t do it without them at all,” said Lena Pleaugh, a member of the girls’ basketball team. “They’ve done a really good job of being involved and everything.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.