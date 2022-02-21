Former NMU President John X. Jamrich dies at 101

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - John X. Jamrich, former longtime president of Northern Michigan University (NMU), died on Feb. 20 in Savannah, Ga. at the age of 101.

Jamrich was the eighth president of NMU from 1968 to 1983. The primary academic building on NMU’s campus is named after him.

His time at NMU was accentuated by growth in enrollment, academic programs and community outreach. The physical campus grew as well while he was president, with the construction of the Learning Resources Center, Jacobetti Skills Center, PEIF and Cohodas Hall. It was also a time of new university-business partnerships, the start of women’s athletics, student protests, union organization and—near the end of his term—financial hardship due to state budget cuts, said the official NMU website in an article from 2014.

Jamrich was a liaison weather officer, translating forecasts to the Soviet squadron during World War II. He was born in Muskegon Heights, Mich. but spent several years on a farm in his parents’ native Slovakia, said the NMU website.

Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are kindly asked to consider the John X. and June A. Jamrich Music Scholarship c/o of the NMU Foundation, 1401 Presque Isle Ave., Marquette, MI 49855.

