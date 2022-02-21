Florence County St. Vincent DePaul looks for clothing donations

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The St. Vincent DePaul location in Florence County is desperately looking for clothing donations before spring.

Volunteers are slowly returning to St. Vincent DePaul in Florence. While this is a good thing, the increased workforce requires more supply.

“Our volunteers are coming in and want to keep busy. We are allowing them to put more out,” said Valerie Vaccaro, Florence St. Vincent DePaul Cashier.

The shelves may look full, but in the back, there is plenty of open storage.

“A couple of months ago, we had too many clothes, so we weren’t taking donations. Since the first of the year, we started taking donations again,” said Julie Thomas, Florence St. Vincent DePaul Manager.

Thomas says shelves in storage were packed with clothes less than three weeks ago, and now they sit empty. She says this has never happened before.

“Usually, we have tons of extra clothing in the back, there is none,” Thomas said.

The store will prepare spring clothing over the next month. The clothing on the racks will only last a couple of months if no new donations arrive.

“It looks as if the shelves are full, which they are at this time, but we have no surplus clothing. We have none back in the second warehouse or the first warehouse,” Thomas said.

Thomas says families depend on discounted clothing.

“During the pandemic, a lot of people are struggling, it is hard times. They like to come into thrift stores,” Thomas said.

The St. Vincent DePaul in Florence asks you to consider starting spring cleaning earlier than normal, and Thomas is especially looking for any gently used clothing.

“We’ll always welcome more,” Thomas explained.

Current donation hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. CT until noon. The store is looking to hire a part-time warehouse worker with the hope of extending donation hours in the future.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.