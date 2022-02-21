Advertisement

Fifth Annual Spread Goodness Day coming up

Spread Goodness Day is Friday, March 11 this year.
Spread Goodness Day is Friday, March 11 this year.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past four years Spread Goodness Day has been recognized by the State of Michigan and the City of Marquette as an official holiday. The second Friday in March is known as Spread Goodness Day.

The 5th annual holiday is on March 11 this year. This event is to inspire a global day of explosive goodness by encouraging individuals, schools and organizations to spread goodness together. On one day, on purpose, everyone is encouraged to show the epic power that one act of goodness can do, multiplied by hundreds, thousands, and maybe millions of people.

What do you do for Spread Goodness Day? Spread goodness. To whoever you want, however you want, and to whatever extreme you want. Celebrate goodness in your unique, do-gooder ways. Volunteer, buy a coffee, donate a car, surprise a friend with flowers, host your own event. Anything good goes, said the nonprofit Spread Goodness Day in a press release.

Over the last four years, this event has inspired hundreds of thousands of acts of goodness throughout the United States and across the globe. For 2022, our message is clear: The future is bright and we are all gonna need shades, said the nonprofit in a press release.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge is seen on Feb. 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge partial closure lifted
The UP200 finish line in Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Feb. 20, 2022.
RESULTS: Ryan Anderson wins ninth UP200
Rescue personnel at the scene of a search mission on Whitefish Bay, Feb. 21, 2022.
Missing ice fisherman found safe on Whitefish Bay
snow
Accumulating snow event early this week
WLUC File Photo
M-28 is now open from Chocolay Township to Munising

Latest News

Andy Griffin speaks to a crowd at the Marquette Commons Monday. Griffin formally announced his...
Andy Griffin formally announces candidacy for Michigan’s 25th Circuit Court
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
UPDATE: Former Menominee County deputy’s 16 Criminal Sexual Conduct charges dismissed before trial
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships