Fifth Annual Spread Goodness Day coming up

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past four years Spread Goodness Day has been recognized by the State of Michigan and the City of Marquette as an official holiday. The second Friday in March is known as Spread Goodness Day.

The 5th annual holiday is on March 11 this year. This event is to inspire a global day of explosive goodness by encouraging individuals, schools and organizations to spread goodness together. On one day, on purpose, everyone is encouraged to show the epic power that one act of goodness can do, multiplied by hundreds, thousands, and maybe millions of people.

What do you do for Spread Goodness Day? Spread goodness. To whoever you want, however you want, and to whatever extreme you want. Celebrate goodness in your unique, do-gooder ways. Volunteer, buy a coffee, donate a car, surprise a friend with flowers, host your own event. Anything good goes, said the nonprofit Spread Goodness Day in a press release.

Over the last four years, this event has inspired hundreds of thousands of acts of goodness throughout the United States and across the globe. For 2022, our message is clear: The future is bright and we are all gonna need shades, said the nonprofit in a press release.

