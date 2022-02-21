Escanaba shed fire under investigation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A structure fire in Escanaba is under investigation.

Escanaba Public Safety responded to a report of a structure fire on North 23rd Street. On scene, officers found a shed on the property fully engulfed in flames.

Responders quickly extinguished the fire. However, the shed was a total loss and neighboring trailers sustained minor damage.

Escanaba Public Safety said the cause of the fire is believed to be a heat lamp. However, it is still under investigation.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

