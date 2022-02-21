Caregiver Incentive Project building caregivers of tomorrow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Eric Paad is the founder of the Caregiver Incentive Project and believes that everyone will either be or need a caregiver at some point in their life.

“They’re the ones that keep us living in our homes as we age or the disabled or medically fragile. And all of us want to do that,” said Paad, president and founder of Caregivers Incentive Project.

The Caregiver incentive Project, or CIP, was started when Paad’s daughter needed her own caregiver. Paad believed the systems in place to train caregivers needed help.

“They’re broke. Horribly broke. They’re scary, sad, heartbreaking broke,” said Paad.

This nonprofit organization provides training and places caregivers in programs where they will be matched to patients based on their skills.

Paad says caregivers have the biggest heart, so his logo reflects that.

This nonprofit organization provides training and places caregivers in programs where they will be matched to patients based on their skills. (WLUC)

“The heart would represent that big heart that most people have that want to help others. And the arms wrapped around them, that’s someone caring for someone else. That’s someone embracing them,” said Paad.

The CIP also awards $2,000 scholarships to students, but they have to earn it.

“To get paid that scholarship, you need to work as a caregiver. You’ve got to work an hour to get a dollar, so that $2,000 turns into 2,000 hours of care in the community for a caregiver that maybe wasn’t there,” said Paad.

Donations help the CIP continue running and serving the community. If you would like to donate your time of money, click here. https://the-cip.com/

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.