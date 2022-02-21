Andy Griffin formally announces candidacy for Michigan’s 25th Circuit Court

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first candidate for Marquette County’s reinstated judge seat has entered the race.

This comes after state lawmakers voted last year to give the county a second circuit court judge again.

Around 40 people gathered at Marquette Commons to kick off one candidate’s campaign for circuit court judge on Monday. Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin formally announced he will run for a seat on Michigan’s 25th Circuit Court.

“The circuit court deals primarily with felony criminal matters, divorce and custody and then civil litigation where you’re dealing with more than $25,000 in damages,” Michigan 25th Circuit Court Candidate Griffin said.

In 2011, state lawmakers slated Marquette County to lose one of its two circuit court judges, citing a lack of cases. The spot became empty after Judge Thomas Solka decided not to seek re-election in 2016.

In June, lawmakers decided to reinstate the seat. “What is different now compared to 2011 is our criminal caseload is more than double what it used to be, and the legislature recognized that one judge cannot handle all these cases,” Griffin said.

Griffin is a former private practice attorney. He also served as a judge advocate general in the U.S. Air Force from 2004 to 2008.

A Chocolay Township native, he has a few goals if elected.

For one, Griffin says he wants to help establish a veterans mental health treatment court. “We don’t have the right resources to help assist them to heal instead of just focusing on punishment,” Griffin said. “With two judges in place that’s something that we’ll be able to get the resources for.”

He adds he wants to make court more welcoming to victims who may be uncertain about their future. “I want to play a role in making sure the people that have gone through hard times can come to our courts and know that it’s not just the system that doesn’t know about them, but it actually cares about them,” Griffin said.

Griffin plans to hold a larger campaign event in April, May at the latest to gather more community support for his campaign. After that point, he says he will be going door to door spreading the word of his candidacy in hopes of winning the 25th Circuit Court position.

Currently, Griffin is running unopposed. Circuit court judicial candidates have until April 19 to file their campaign with the state.

A primary would be held in August before November’s general election if there are more than two candidates.

