Accumulating snow event early this week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Plan on an active start to the third week of February. We have several rounds of accumulating snow today through Wednesday morning. The first round comes today with light snow spreading from west to east. Snow amounts with this round will be around 2-4″. Light scattered snow will continue tonight through tomorrow. Then, as an area of low pressure lifts across the Lower Peninsula a round of moderate to heavy snow at times moves in tomorrow afternoon through the night. From today through Wednesday morning snow accumulations will be highest in the higher elevations of the western U.P. up to 18″ possible, elsewhere in the central counties around 12″, and the least amounts in the south around 9″. Roads will be slippery with patchy blowing snow at times. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be more quiet and cold.

Today: Light snow becoming widespread

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Tuesday: Light scattered snow during the morning followed by widespread moderate snow for the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid teens

Wednesday: Lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Thursday: Isolated lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Teens

Friday: Isolated lake effect snow

>Highs: Upper single numbers to low teens

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: Teens

