AAA: Michigan gas prices rise slightly

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) -

Gas prices in Michigan are up two cents compared to last week. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 14 cents more than this time last month and 73 cents more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $1 from when prices were their highest last November.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.3 million bbl to 247.1 million bbl. On the other hand, gasoline demand decreased from 9.13 million b/d to 8.57 million b/d. Typically, a decrease in gas demand during winter would put downward pressure on pump prices, but elevated crude prices continue to push pump prices higher.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.90 to settle at $91.76. Although crude prices slipped due to increased market expectations that more oil could enter the global market if the U.S. and Iran complete a new nuclear agreement, and sanctions are lifted, the tension between Russia and Ukraine contributed to rising oil prices earlier last week. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 1.1 million bbl to 411.5 million bbl. The current stock level is approximately 11 percent lower than mid-February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.

“Despite a decrease in demand, higher crude oil prices helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them slightly higher,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.40 per gallon, about $1.40 than last week’s average and 76 cents more than this same time last year.

