Mushers reach halfway point of UP200 in Grand Marais

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, cheers and excitement could be heard all across Grand Marais. It was all for mushers and their sled dogs making it to the second checkpoint of the UP200.

Through the frigid and snowy conditions, Ryan Anderson of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin was the first to cross the line.

“For most of the run, it was really nice and pleasant,” said Anderson. “It was about maybe two hours before we got to Wetmore when it started snowing and blowing pretty good. It was a hard time even seeing the dogs.”

Over 100 people showed up at the Frank W. Mead Community Center to witness the conclusion of the race’s second leg. Among those was Jeannie Kain, the owner of Grand Marais Outfitters who moved to the area in November. This was her first UP200.

“It’s like nothing I ever saw before,” Kain stated. “You never hear about this race downstate. I’ve lived my whole life not even knowing about the UP200, and it was so exciting.”

Mushers did not start arriving until around 2:30 in the afternoon. Meanwhile, spectators were able to buy apparel and have some food, while also keeping track of the race.

Ann Stevens of Ann Arbor was in town for the weekend and enjoyed the race for the second time.

“It’s just a fun experience,” she said. “I love watching the dogs. It’s just real exciting to watch them come towards the end after they turn the corner by Woodland Park.”

Anderson has participated in the event since 2004. He likes seeing the spectators before taking a rest.

“It’s always nice to see the spectators out, even when the weather is not so good,” he said. “It’s always good to get here. It’s always good to get a little nap, too.”

The mushers will complete the third leg of the race in Wetmore overnight. They will finish at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette midday Sunday.

