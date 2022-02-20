Advertisement

Mackinac Bridge closed to high-profile vehicles

The Mackinac Bridge is seen on Feb. 20, 2022.
The Mackinac Bridge is seen on Feb. 20, 2022.(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 2:30 p.m. eastern time Sunday, the Mackinac Bridge remains closed to all vehicles except passenger cars and vans and empty pickups.

Winds of 50+ mph have been observed Sunday afternoon. The closure was put into place around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers should reduce speed to 20 mph when approaching the bridge and prepare to stop. Personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge to provide instructions on how and when to proceed.

Check for live updates here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUC File Photo
M-28 is now open from Chocolay Township to Munising
The UP200 finish line in Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Feb. 20, 2022.
RESULTS: Ryan Anderson wins ninth UP200
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
Actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing in LA
UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist (UPHP photo)
Governor Whitmer makes appointment to Northern Michigan University governing board

Latest News

The UP200 finish line in Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Feb. 20, 2022.
RESULTS: Ryan Anderson wins ninth UP200
Mushers and their sled dogs complete the second leg of the UP200
Mushers reach halfway point of UP200 in Grand Marais
Science Olympiad tournament
Science Olympiad Tournament held at NMU
Marquette Free Throw Coemption
Marquette Knights of Columbus holds ‘Free Throw Championship’