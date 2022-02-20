Mackinac Bridge closed to high-profile vehicles

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 2:30 p.m. eastern time Sunday, the Mackinac Bridge remains closed to all vehicles except passenger cars and vans and empty pickups.

Winds of 50+ mph have been observed Sunday afternoon. The closure was put into place around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers should reduce speed to 20 mph when approaching the bridge and prepare to stop. Personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge to provide instructions on how and when to proceed.

