Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings in Effect through Saturday Morning

White-out conditions in the U.P. through Saturday morning from heavy snow and blowing snow.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
*As of Feb. 18, 11:09 p.m. EST: both directions closed on M-28 between Kawbawgam Rd. and M-94 due to whiteout conditions. Access Mi Drive Traffic Map for more.

Moderate to occasionally heavy snow in Upper Michigan tonight, with gale-force winds from the northwest creating blowing snow and whiteout conditions through Saturday morning. Snow showers tapering off from west through east into the afternoon.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A brief warmup follows Sunday, though coming with scattered snow chances as another clipper system passes over the U.P. on a northeastward track.

Then, the jet stream eventually dips south of Upper Michigan, resulting in a below-seasonal temperature trend for much of next week.

---

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing from west to east in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers; mild

>Highs: 30s

Monday, Presidents’ Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. lake effect snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Thursday: Scattered clouds and cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate snow showers; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20

