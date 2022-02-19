Wildcats get big road win at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University Hockey team made the trip down to Ohio for a Central Collegiate Hockey Association league game against Bowling Green State University, grabbing victory by a score of 6-3.

David Keefer found his way to the sin early, notching a two-minute minor for hooking. Bowling Green came out strong on the powerplay but Charlie Glockner stood tall.The Falcons found the back of the net just 4:41 into the first period as Alex Barber rifled one past the Northern netminder off a dish from Gabriel Chicoine. NMU answered back quickly, as Vincent de Mey energized the ‘Cats with a goal in front of the net, Tanner Vescio notched an assist on the play. Northern plays on with 13:33 left to play in the first. BGSU made their way to the box, as Ryan O’Hara was called for a two-minute minor for tripping. The five on four did not last for long as Falcon forward Alex Barber was called for a two-minute minor. NMU’s powerplay looked to take the early lead with the five on four. AJ Vanderbeck capitalized for the Wildcats, ripping one past the BGSU goalie. Hank Crone and Ben Newhouse notched apples on the play. ‘Cats led 2-1 with 9:54 left in the first.

NMU found their way onto the powerplay, as BGSU was hit with a two-minute bench minor for too many men at the 13:37 mark. The Falcons killed off the penalty but couldn’t stop the Wildcats offensive power as Trevor Cosgrove lasered one past the netminder to push the NMU lead to two. Bo Hanson and Mikey Colella nabbed an assist on the play, ‘Cats led 3-1 with 11:31 left in the second period. Andre Ghantous cut across the red line with 8:12 left to play in the second period when BGSU forward Ethan Scardina tripped Ghantous up for a two-minute minor for tripping. Northern’s powerplay looked to push the lead to three, firing on all cylinders as Alex Frye one-timed one off the netminder’s buttend. Bowling Green killed off the penalty and worked the puck back into Northern’s defensive zone, striking the back of the net at the 5:56 mark off a nifty shot from Spencer Schneider with an assist to Adam Pitters. AJ Vanderbeck fired a cross-ice pass to Hank Crone as he added his name to the stat sheet once again, netting one past Christian Stover off the two on one rush with 3:02 left to play in the second. Hampus Eriksson notched the secondary assist on the play.Mikey Colella nabbed his 15th of the season with 2:11 left to play in the second period, slapping one past the Bowling Green netminder. Ben Newhouse and Trevor Cosgrove grabbed the assists on the play. Northern led 5-2.

Bo Hanson skated his way over to the penalty box with 14:31 left in the third period, catching a two-minute minor for boarding. Northern stood tall on the penalty kill, holding the Falcon’s strong powerplay off and killing the penalty with ease. Shortly after the penalty was killed off, NMU forward Garrett Klee was hit with a two-minute minor for slashing the goaltender. The Wildcats looked to kill off the penalty with 12:17 left to play. With one second left to kill on the penalty, BGSU forward Adam Conquest found the back of the net, scoring from the middle of the slot for an unassisted goal. Andre Ghantous found himself tied up with a Bowling Green player when he ripped one from the opposite blue line to score on the empty-net goal with 3:24 left to play in the third.

Additional info: A.J. Vanderbeck left the game late in the second period with an injury. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher with a neck collar. The extent of his injury was not known.

GOALS

The Falcons lit the lamp early as Alex Barber notched a goal off a pass from Gabriel Chicoine at the 15:09 mark.

With 13:33 left in the first, senior forward Vincent de Mey scored off a scrum in front of the net. Tanner Vescio grabbed his first assist of the season off the goal.

AJ Vanderbeck ripped one past the opposition, scoring his 20th goal of the season, off a five on three powerplay. Hank Crone and Ben Newhouse found their way onto the scoresheet with an assist.

Trevor Cosgrove scored his seventh goal of the season to push the Wildcat lead to 3-1 with 11:31, Bo Hanson, and Mikey Colella assisted on the goal.

The Falcons nabbed one past Charlie Glockner shortly after killing off their two-minute minor. Spencer Schneider grabbed the goal and Adam Pitters notched the assist.

Hank Crone redirected a pass from AJ Vanderbeck to net one past the BGSU opposition, Hampus Eriksson grabbed the secondary assist.

Mikey Colella scored his 15th of the year off a pass from Ben Newhouse and Trevor Cosgrove.

Adam Conquest found the back of the net for the Falcons to push the Wildcats lead to only two. Conquest’s goal was unassisted.

Andre Ghantous dropped the dagger in the match, netting an unassisted empty-net goal to push the game to 6-3 in favor of NMU.

KEY STATS

Charlie Glocker stopped 33 shots in tonight’s matchup.

AJ Vanderbeck notched his 20th goal on the season, placing him second in the nation for goals this year.

Alex Frye was 75-percent on the faceoff dot.

